Ryan Reynolds hilariously “trolls” Hugh Jackman again [VIDEO]

By now we know, Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman form one of the most close-knit pairs of friends in the world of cinema. The two actors often share the sincere affection they have for each other in decidedly unconventional ways. The latest gimmick of the star of Deadpool obviously not far behind.

In fact, to celebrate the friend’s first evening in the show of Broadway The Music Manthe Canadian actor left him a small gift in the dressing room: a black and white photo of himself, a sketch of a framed portrait, always of himself, of course, and a note that said: “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll stay and watch “. You can watch the Wolverine actor’s reaction below, directly from his Instagram profile.

I have the most incredible friends possible – writes Jackman in the Instagram post. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt wishes. I am really lucky. And then… there is him.

The comment by Ryan Reynolds directly on social networks? Obviously not. In fact, the Canadian star wrote a very simple one Haunting (I haunt you).

The two friends have exchanged dozens and dozens of jokes over the past few years. You will remember when Jackmanin league with Jake Gyllenhaal, he invited his friend to a party by making him wear a terrible sweater. Or even when the actor of Deadpool he teased his friend for a commercial in which he was without clothes (here to see it). In short, just one of the usual gags between the two that continue to make us die laughing.

Reynolds in 2023 he will return as the chatty mercenary of the house Marvel for the filming of the third chapter of the saga dedicated to him. Even in that case, perhaps, it could also be included in the discussion Hugh Jackman. Some time ago in fact, in their absurdly comical way, the Australian star had asked his friend to have a Wolverine cameo in the film (here to see it).

Unlikely to really do anything about it, also given the future inclusion of new X-Men in the MCU. However, knowing these two, hope is the last to die.