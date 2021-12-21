Ryan Reynolds: “I often get confused with Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling2

Ryan Reynolds loves irony and light heartedness, as he recently demonstrated by stating that people often mistake him for peers Ben Affleck or Ryan Gosling.

The actor Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that it often comes mistaken for peers Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling in a funny gag in which he compared himself to his two colleagues, both sex symbols of Hollywood.

Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds with Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the film

In Monday’s episode of the podcast Dear Hank and John (via ET Canada), Ryan Reynolds talked about his physical resemblance to Ben Affleck and Ryan Gosling, his beloved colleagues by countless fans. Here’s what he said:

“I live a normal life. But the people in the pizzeria think that I am Ben Affleck. If they ask me how is JLo I will say ‘Great, good’. Then I take the pizza and leave … Well, the difference between me and Ryan Gosling is blatant. Gosling has blonde hair, Ryan Reynolds is a curse. “.

Ryan Reynolds is always ready to make fun of himself, as his fans know well. Those who follow him on social media, in fact, know that he is always ready to joke with everyone, especially with his wife Blake Lively, with whom he always exchanges jokes and digs that make all their followers exalt.

We remind you that the actor is in the cast of Red Notice, along with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, currently the most viewed film on Netflix, which has exceeded 328 million hours of views.