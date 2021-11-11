News

Ryan Reynolds Insists Deadpool Can “Adopt Bollywood Culture”

Marvel fans still have a long wait for Marvel Studios to give Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) his R-rated movie. The Mercenary with the Mouth went from the Fox Marvel Universe to the MCU in a promo featuring Korg ( Taika Waititi) for free man (2021). But with no release date in sight, Deadpool 3 He seems stuck in limbo. But that didn’t stop star Ryan Reynolds from coming up with ideas, including possibly drawing inspiration from Bollywood.

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool with his generous hands
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds is doing the rounds to promote Netflix red noticeAlso starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The Hindustan Times took the opportunity to ask Reynolds if he was considering adapting free man in Bollywood but surprised them by saying he’d rather bring Deadpool. He said:

“I think it would be easier for Deadpool to embrace Bollywood culture. Guy in ‘Free Guy’ is a non-playable character, he only exists in the digital world. But the real Deadpool is flesh and blood, so I think it will be Deadpool. “

(LR) Zazie Beetz as Domino, Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Terry Cruz as Bedlam together as X-Force in Deadpool 2
Credit: 20th Century Fox Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently brought elements of Bollywood to American audiences in eternityAnd it’s in theaters now. One of the Eternals, Kingo Kumail Nanjiani played and spent a lot of time on the floor watching Bollywood movies, reintroducing himself as his son over and over again.

Kingo offers comic comfort in the latest serious MCU movie. eternity It received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, but Nanjiani’s performance was highlighted as stealing the show in some reviews. And Reynolds may have inadvertently realized what fans love about Kingo and his Bollywood roots, saying:

“I think there’s something that Bollywood movies have that, you know, Hollywood can definitely use more. And I think Bollywood is really good at instilling joy. I mean real joy at work. “

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool left Karan Soni as Dupindar
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Maybe that thought was Ryan Reynolds in his head prior to this interview. Deadpool 2 (2018) Featured Bollywood song “Yu Hi Chala Chal” by Javed Akhtar from the movie Swades. He appears in a scene where Dopnindar (Karan Soni) takes a cab to Deadpool and Cable (Josh Brolin).

There’s plenty of time for Blake Lively’s husband to work on Bollywood’s Easter Egg Deadpool 3. Text by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob Burger) It is still in progress. There is no director associated with the film and no cast members other than Reynolds have been announced. Reynolds recently announced that he would be taking an acting leave.

zazie beetz domino
Credit: Twentieth Century Studios

Although Zazie Beetz (Dominion) and Josh Brolin, who also played Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), they expressed an interest in returning the next day dead list Movie.

Let us know if you want to see Deadpool in a Bollywood inspired scene.


