Ryan Reynolds is mistaken for Ben Affleck: “They ask me how is JLo”

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most famous actors in the world, thanks to films like Deadpool, Blackmail D “Love, Blade: Trinity, Red Notice, and is famous for being one half of one of the wowest celebrity couples, along with his wife and actress Blake Lively.

Despite this curriculum, there are those who mistake him for another star: Ben Affleck!

Ryan Reynolds shared this funny anecdote on the podcast Dear Hank and John, explaining how he is confused with his colleague: “There is a pizzeria in the East Village in New York that I have been going to for years. They think I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel like it wouldn’t be okay if I revealed myself“.

“I do everything normal like anyone else and they think I’m Ben Affleck. They ask me how is JLo and I: ‘Great, good’. I take the pizza and leave“.

JLo is right Jennifer Lopez: Ryan Reynolds refers to the fact that the Bennifers are back as a couple this year, after having already been together between 2002 and 2004.

We remind you that Ryan Reynolds is 45 years old and Canadian, while Ben Affleck is 49 years old and from the United States.

