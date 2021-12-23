Ryan Reynolds is silent when mistaken for Ben Affleck

If you think a day in the shoes of Ryan Reynolds be all roses and flowers, maybe it’s time to change your mind. Because he will be one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. One kissed by box office love. With an exceptional wife like Blake Lively and three little girls. One with a sense of humor and a joke ready to be the envy of a comedian. But it’s not always that easy. Because it also happens that they mistake it for Ben Affleck.

Who Mistakes Ryan Reynolds for Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds took it pretty well. In the sense that he laughs at us out of taste. As he demonstrated in the podcast interview Dear Hank & John, led by two activist and vlogger brothers John and Hank Green. The protagonist of Deadpool he said that in his favorite New York pizzeria, a local in the East Village, they always mistake him for Ben Affleck. And he lets it believe.

How is Jennifer Lopez?

“There’s a pizzeria where I always go and where they think I’m Ben Affleck. And I’ve never corrected them, ”said the Canadian-born actor. “I feel they wouldn’t take it well if I told them.” Even though he is a paying customer like everyone else, he believes it is too late to correct the misunderstanding. “They always ask me how she is J.Lo, I answer “great”, I take my pizza and leave », he continued. IS

Also admitting that he is a little worried about the bad reputation he is giving his colleague because of his “slightly irritated” expression. When I leave they think Ben Affleck is not happy with them. I have to be more cheerful. I have to take care of Ben. ‘

But is it Ryan Reynolds or Ryan Gosling?

This isn’t the first time Ryan Reynolds has been mistaken for someone else. It happened with another Ryan before. Another equally successful Canadian like him: Ryan Gosling. How they can confuse one with the other is a mystery. But Reynolds gave the best answer: “If I had starred in The pages of our life (2004), that film would have been unwatchable, ”he commented. “It would have failed horribly, I assure you it would have been the worst.”

