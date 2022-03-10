Ryan Reynolds: “It’s easier to get angry than to admit your own sadness”

For Ryand Reynolds, who lost his father a few years ago, his new film “The Adam Project”, in which Dominican Zoe Saldaña stars, ended up being something very personal that made him reflect on his own shortcomings and in particular on something that little Adam (character in the film) tells the eldest at one point in the plot.

“Of course, it is easier to get angry than to recognize your own sadness, you only have to look around you, in our society, everywhere it is evident, anger is a drug but stopping in sadness and giving it free rein can be very liberating”, it states.

From “The Adam Project” he highlights that it is a “very spectacular” story that seeks to entertain the public but at the same time has a strong emotional axis that goes straight to the heart of the viewer.

“Talk about reconciling the memories you have of your parentsabout how they raised you and what they did right or wrong, with the truth and the truth is usually a little different from the stories we tell ourselves,” he says.

“The Adam Project” tells the story of Adam Reed, a time traveler from the year 2050 who ventures into a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, lost in space-time under mysterious circumstances.

But his ship breaks down and he lands in the year 2022, in his own house, where he finds himself when he was 12 years old.

“What attracted me to the project was the feel of Spielberg’s ’80s movies, like ‘ET’, ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Back to the Future’… all those movies meant a lot to me as a kid,” Reynolds pointed out.

“And I think the reason they worked so well is that they didn’t distinguish between children and adults, I remember watching them with my father and we were both equally amazed.”

The actor who shot “Buried” (2010) together with the Spanish Rodrigo Cortés, also referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the announcement he made a few days ago through his social networks, to donate up to a million dollars to UNHCR, along with his wife, actress Blake Lively.

The idea is not only to directly support refugees but to encourage others to do so, which is why his proposal was to double every dollar that others donate to UNHCR until reaching that million euros.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like to move your whole family out of the house in just a few hours,” says Reynolds, who sees reminiscences of the past in what is happening but also hopeful signs.

“The European Union is operating together in solidarity and that is very interesting considering the number of different countries that make it up… I am not a socio-political expert, my specialty is making films, but I can say that we need hope and that even in traumatic experiences there can be hope.”