Ryan Reynolds on How to Hit Dwayne Johnson | Cinema

Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson they recently appeared together in the Netflix movie Red Notice.

In a recent video on Tik Tok Reynolds was asked if he ever punched Johnson while filming the film. His answer:

Never. I would never do that because it would be the end of my life as I know it.

However Reynolds pointed out that there is a trick to do it and not compromise your safety, which is to be snappy by virtue of your colleague’s slow speed.

Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber recently offered some updates on the sequel:

He did so during a chat with Collider (via Comic Book) during which he stated:

I’m not working on the script for the sequel to the film, but… I’m sure to be playing with the idea of ​​what to do with a sequel and, I don’t want to talk about it too early, but yeah, we’re discussing it with Netflix.

A few days ago the filmmaker explained that if he were to actually shoot a Red Notice 2 he would directly shoot two sequels one after the other to optimize the agendas of super busy stars like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds:

If you were to shoot a sequel, the only sensible thing to do would be to produce two and three consecutively. It’s a huge production and if you can optimize everyone’s time and agendas it’s better for everyone involved. Including my mental health.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How to Deal with Your Family), and follows the story of an Interpol agent who sets out on a search for the most wanted art thief in the world.

What do you think? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!

SOURCE: Ryan Reynolds / TikTok


