Ryan Reynolds on Netflix: know all his movies that you can watch via streaming

The actor Ryan Reynolds has surprised again with his last performance in the movie “The Adam Project”, where he shares a performance with Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Once published on the Netflix platform, the film “The Adam Project” It has been located in the TOP10, as it is a science fiction story that travels back in time and where Adam (Ryan Reynolds) meets his self from the past.

“The Adam Project” It is a movie that you can see on a weekend on Netflix, but it is not the only one. Here we tell you all the films in which this actor has acted and that are available in the streaming giant.

Ryan Reynolds Movies on Netflix

RIPD Police from Beyond (2013)

The film “RIPD: Police from Beyond”, directed by Robert Schwentke, narrates how Nick, a policeman who has just been murdered, is recruited to work with Roy, an agent who died hundreds of years ago. Nick finds it hard to believe that he is dead and does not accept his new situation and being away from his wife. However, thanks to his new job, he will find out who killed him.

In/Deadly (2015)

In/mortal is a science fiction film by director Tarsem Singh, which explores the consequences of taking a life to become immortal. The film tells how Damian Hale, a billionaire builder, changes his life after undergoing a radical medical procedure after being diagnosed with cancer. He transplants his consciousness into the body of a healthy young man and ends up discovering a terrible secret.

Squad 6 (2019)

A billionaire tech genius (Ryan Reynolds) fakes his own death and assembles an international team to topple a cruel dictator on a daring mission.

Red Alert (2021)

Red Alert is a 2021 film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film begins when the alarms of all police departments around the world go off as a result of a reckless robbery that unites the best FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds).