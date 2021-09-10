Ryan Reynolds on rivalry with Hugh Jackman: “He’s so nice he drives me crazy”

Ryan Reynolds he went back to talking about his rivalry with Hugh Jackman explaining that his ironic approach to the situation is caused by the extreme kindness of his friend and colleague.

The Canadian actor, guest on the podcast Smartless, in fact, he spoke to Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett of the now famous bond that amuses and always gives great surprises.

Answering a question about Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds explained: “I shouldn’t say that, but it makes the same kindness feel like murder. I mean he is truly the kindest person you will ever meet. And sometimes it’s something that drives me crazy“.

When Jason Bateman asked him if he was questioning Jackman’s kindness, the Deadpool star replied: “No, there is no but, unfortunately. Is the best. It infuriates me because I wish I had that sense of well-being that Hugh Jackman has“.

Loading... Advertisements

Ryan added: “I would like to understand that in some way, so sometimes we hate and throw ourselves at the things we can’t understand … So I have a tendency to hate and take it out on Hugh, and of course he reciprocates because he is in the game. And so it is. But it’s actually like he’s my life sherpa. He is one of the best people I know“.