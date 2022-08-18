Ryan Reynolds pissed off Blake Lively with a sudden and expensive purchase

The Canadian actor was carried away by emotion and put his family’s economy at risk

Like any other couple, the famous actors have had their differences and the protagonist of dead pool He is not saved from the anger and claims of his famous wife.

It was very expensive for Ryan to buy 50% of a Welsh fifth division football teamboth for the investment value, and for the anger of his wife, Blake Lively, and it was something extremely hasty and with several zeros in between.

The Canadian actor confessed During your visit to the program Jimmy Kimmel, that the actress of gossip-girl did not react well when Ryan told him that he had just bought half of Wrexham Football Club, a team that plays in the fifth division of Welsh football.

Not content with his wife’s huge tantrum, Ryan Reynolds, had to endure the teasing of David Beckham, due to his lack of football knowledge.

It all started when Ryan Reynolds decided to write a message to fellow actor Rob McElhenney to praise his performance in the series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. after talking for a while they decided to acquire the Welsh football team Wrexham FC together, without even meeting in person.

When Ryan Reynolds told Blake Lively about his accelerated investment, Troy burned:

“I have bad news, really bad news. The bad news is I’m texting someone again,” and Ryan added: “The really bad news is I could have bought half of a fifth-tier football team in Wales.”

The reaction of who is considered one of the most beautiful women fashionistas in Hollywood was not positive at all. In fact, Ryan assures that…

“We are still working on it.”

Although a little embarrassed, Ryan Reynolds enjoyed showing Jimmy Kimmel a video of one of the team’s games, in which one of the players scored a headed goal, so Rob and Ryan were recorded celebrating without realizing that the referee had signaled offside and had the goal disallowed.

“It was really humiliating”, confesses the protagonist of The proposal.

Also, the actors had to endure the face of disapproval and mockery of David Beckham who was in the same box witnessing the painful scene.

Already calmer and accustomed to football language Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are recording a documentary with which they intend to recount the process they have experienced as co-owners of a European soccer team.

“I understand the magnificent disaster, the slow-motion train wreck that is football. Now I’m obsessed”, says Ryan.

Last April the protagonist of dead pool attended his boys’ first home winwhich he celebrated by jumping onto the field.

After celebrating Wrexham’s first victory, Ryan Reynolds wrote on his Twitter account:

“Seeing this in person has been one of the top ten moments of my life.”

