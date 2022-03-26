Ryan Reynolds’ Plan for Parents Whose Kids Watch ‘Frozen’ Too Much

Ryan Reynolds is a proud father of three children. And he has dealt with issues that parents can relate to. For example, his children end up forming an obsession by certain means. Reynolds and his wife once tried to curb his daughter’s fixation on the infamous “Baby Shark” song.

A piece of music isn’t the only thing Reynolds kids love. The actor has mentioned how often his daughters watch Disney movies. Frozen. And with his characteristic humor, he proposed a solution for parents with the same problem.

Ryan Reynolds’ kids love ‘Frozen’ too much

Frozen it became one of the highest-grossing Disney films upon its release, and was surpassed by the sequel years later. People everywhere had a positive response, with children being their biggest fans. But as all parents know, that leads to repeated visions.

Like Reynolds, he is a father whose children have become obsessed with the animated film. And he has mentioned it several times. In an IMDb video, he mentioned the idea of ​​a warning for Frozen. He joked that the site should come up with a parenting guide, with tips to eliminate the urge to play nonstop.

“Because we’ve seen it enough times in my house, and I’d love to be able to tell my kids that it’s like, I don’t know, causing eye damage to someone other than me,” Reynolds joked.

Who are the wife and children of Ryan Reynolds?

Actors Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds pose with their daughters as Ryan Reynolds is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Reynolds’ wife is fellow actor Blake Lively. They met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern. Lively portrayed her character’s love interest, which led to a friendship and eventually more. The two married in 2012.

Reynolds and Lively welcomed their first child, their son James, in TK. Inez was born in 2016, followed by Betty in 2019. Her names inspired a family friend, Taylor Swift, who paid tribute to them with her music.

Reynolds prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight like many other celebrities. Still, he occasionally shares anecdotes about his children as a proud father.

In 2019, Reynolds shared a picture of her newborn in a forest. She wrote that she wants his children to have a childhood in Canada like he did. Instead of experiencing the chaotic Hollywood scene, Reynolds wants his daughters to grow up in a natural playground. But now that they’re part of the Disney family, he might change his mind about Frozen.

Is Reynolds part of the Disney MCU?

For those who don’t know, Disney owns Marvel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe grew under the supervision of the media giant. However, Reynolds dead Pool remained firmly under the Fox X Men umbrellas, that is, until Disney bought them too.

Reynolds has made jokes that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lacked the presence of Deadpool. He also talked about what a Disney Deadpool will look like, assuring fans that an R-rated movie is still what he’s looking for. Deadpool 3 it’s in the works, but it’s unclear exactly how it will fit into the MCU. For now, Ryan Reynolds can focus on getting exclusive access to Disney for his Frozen-Obsessed children.

