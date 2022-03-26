Ryan Reynolds’ Plan for Parents Whose Kids Watch ‘Frozen’ Too Much

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Ryan Reynolds is a proud father of three children. And he has dealt with issues that parents can relate to. For example, his children end up forming an obsession by certain means. Reynolds and his wife once tried to curb his daughter’s fixation on the infamous “Baby Shark” song.

A piece of music isn’t the only thing Reynolds kids love. The actor has mentioned how often his daughters watch Disney movies. Frozen. And with his characteristic humor, he proposed a solution for parents with the same problem.

Source link

About James

Check Also

“Twilight” actress is pregnant! Look who it is

Written in CELEBRITIES the 3/25/2022 5:46 p.m. the saga”Twilight”, based on the four novels by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved