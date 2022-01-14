Ryan Reynolds, record donations thanks to a horrible Christmas sweater
The beginning of the tradition dates back to 2018, when a joke of Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal had forced Ryan Reynolds to wear a horrible Christmas sweater at a party. The images, then, had made the rounds of the web, prompting the actor to take advantage of them to create a new opportunity to do charity. Which this year he recorded record donations.
READ ALSO: Enough cinema for Ryan Reynolds, it’s time for a little break
Long-time supporter of the foundation Sick Kids, who helps sick children and their families if in distress due to health problems, Ryan Reynolds appears in video of the association with which the public is invited to do their part:
It is not the first time that the former Deadpool makes the most of his popularity and his ability to involve of followers, as happened on the occasion of the clash with Gerard Butler. In this case, after the incredible result achieved, Reynolds wanted to thank everyone with a post on your Instagtram account:
“Thank you for helping to raise over $ 850,000 for the Sick Kids Foundation. Turning something bad into something wonderful is what Sick Kids does every day. A huge thank you to Samsung Canada, Maple Leafs and all the people who donated “