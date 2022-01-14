Ryan Reynolds, record donations thanks to a horrible Christmas sweater

The beginning of the tradition dates back to 2018, when a joke of Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal had forced Ryan Reynolds to wear a horrible Christmas sweater at a party. The images, then, had made the rounds of the web, prompting the actor to take advantage of them to create a new opportunity to do charity. Which this year he recorded record donations.

Long-time supporter of the foundation Sick Kids, who helps sick children and their families if in distress due to health problems, Ryan Reynolds appears in video of the association with which the public is invited to do their part:

It is not the first time that the former Deadpool makes the most of his popularity and his ability to involve of followers, as happened on the occasion of the clash with Gerard Butler. In this case, after the incredible result achieved, Reynolds wanted to thank everyone with a post on your Instagtram account: