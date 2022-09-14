Ryan Reynolds records his first colonoscopy as part of a challenge and they discover a polyp: “It saved my life” | People

A lost bet and a medical intervention as a consequence. This could be the script for the next Ryan Reynolds movie, but in this case, it has nothing to do with cinema. It all started with a challenge, and, after losing it, the Canadian interpreter had to record himself while he underwent his first colonoscopy. In it, they discovered a small polyp that needed to be removed. A bet that, literally, has been able to save his life.

Reynolds (Vancouver, 45), always very active on social networks, wanted to record this anecdote on his profiles. But, beyond remaining in a simple publication that he would share on his Instagram account, where he reaches 44 million followers, the interpreter has taken the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of periodically performing controls for the early detection of colorectal cancer. . “It’s a very simple step that has saved my life,” says the actor from movies like dead pool, the adam project either the proposition.

More information

It all started with Reynolds as the lead, along with his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney (hanging in philadelphia), from a special in collaboration with the charity Lead from Behind, founded by Brooks Bell, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer at the age of 38. Reynolds and McElhenney, owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, explain in the video, which lasts almost seven minutes, the bet: if McElhenney was able to learn Welsh, Reynolds, father of three children with actress Blake Lively, would record his colonoscopy . The actor did not hesitate to accept the challenge when he found himself at the age where it is convenient to start taking care of himself and carry out routine check-ups. “I would never have had any medical procedure done on camera for it to be shared. But not every day you can give visibility to something that can save lives, this is enough motivation for me to let a camera enter my butt, ”explained the actor in the video posted on his social networks. One day after its publication, the collaboration adds more than 250,000 views on its YouTube channel; the same amount as on his Instagram.

Said and done. The actor recorded the procedure from his arrival at the New York hospital, where he was treated by specialists, until the end of the 30-minute colonoscopy, after which the doctors inform him that they have found something unexpected: an extremely small polyp the one who had to operate on him: “Doing this to you has saved your life. I’m not kidding, I’m not being dramatic. This is precisely why the procedure is done”, says the doctor.

These are essential tests to diagnose signs of cancer in asymptomatic people. Currently, there is no sure way to prevent colorectal cancer, but screening helps reduce the risk of a bigger problem. According to scientists, polyps take between 10 and 15 years to turn into cancer, so early diagnosis is essential. The idea of ​​the campaign is to raise awareness that 90% of cases have a cure, as long as it is discovered in time, and how important it is to start this routine from the age of 45.

But Reynolds wasn’t the only one to go through the operating room. His partner in the adventure ended up undergoing a colonoscopy as well. McElhenney also shared the video of the procedure and says, like his friend, that they found three more polyps on him. A news that, without downplaying it, was taken as a competition between the two. From it, McElhenney came out the winner. This second detection once again reinforces the doctor’s recommendation that reminds us of the importance of tests that are essential to avoid cases of colon cancer.