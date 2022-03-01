Ryan Reynolds reveals hilarious response to viral video with Blake Lively

ads

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about what viral video with his wife Blake Lively he was filming “miserable friggen.” While promoting his upcoming film The Adam Project, which follows a man who travels back in time to consult himself as a teenager, Reynolds was asked what his younger self would think of the February video of him combing Adam’s hair. Lively at home due to the pandemic. .

“What I love about this video is that if you freeze it at almost any frame, you’ll see that I’m terribly miserable,” he said on The Social. The Free Guy actor added that he “wasn’t a hairdresser,” despite Lively’s Instagram caption at the time that she “f*d [her] Barber”. Looking back on a more serious note, Reynolds reflected on his own history with haircuts growing up in a home that was “lower-middle income.”

His family had what it needed, for which Reynolds is “very grateful” to his mother and late father, “but we certainly didn’t have money for any kind of luxuries, including haircuts.” Reliving his younger years at home, Reynolds revealed that his father cut his hair at home with scissors, “but he looked like he used sandpaper when he was done. Or a hammer. it’s one of those “little things” that you don’t take for granted “not for a second.”

Reynolds announced in October that he would be taking a “gap year” from filmmaking after the release of Red Notice, Free Guy, Spirited and The Adam Project between 2021 and 2022. “I’m just trying to carve out a little more space for my family. and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the time of his wife and his three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

«That is an end for me in Spirited. I’m not sure I was ready to say yes to such a challenging movie even three years ago,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made many dreams come true. And this is my second movie with the great @octaviaspencer…”

Reynolds continued, “It’s the perfect time for a little sabbatical from making movies. I will miss every second of working with this obscenely talented group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky enough to work with people who are flush with both.” The Adam Project premieres on Netflix on March 11.

ads