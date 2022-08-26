Ryan Reynolds Sends Blake Lively Love on Her 35th Birthday: ‘You’re Spectacular’

Image credit: Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Lively They’re not afraid to make fun of each other on social media, but for Blake’s 35th birthday on August 25, it was nothing but love. Ryan posted a sweet tribute to his beautiful wife in honor of his big day. It included several photos of the couple, including both goofy and glamorous shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Of course, Ryan also made sure to throw in a few jokes in the caption of the post, but this time he made sure they didn’t come at Blake’s expense. “Happy birthday Blake Lively,” he wrote. You are spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to get out of the house from time to time.” He completed the message with a red heart emoji.

Several of the images in Ryan’s post were from this year’s Met Gala, while others were from a date night and others simply showed them cozy at home. While Blake and Ryan lead a generally private life in terms of their relationship and family, they also know how to turn up the volume for a high-profile event! Ryan’s post really captured the best of both worlds.

Blake and Ryan met during filming. the green lantern in 2010. At the time, he was still married to Scarlett Johansson. After Ryan’s divorce, he and Blake began dating in the fall of 2011. They married just a year later, in September 2012.

fashion items now being trending now Ellen DeGeneres: first photos after the death of her ex Anne Heche Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks White Corset Bodysuit in New Photos Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, All Adults

Together, Blake and Ryan have three children, whom they have kept out of the public eye. Your oldest daughter, Jameswas born in December 2014, followed by another daughter, inezin September 2016 and a third daughter, Bettyin October 2019. Betty’s name wasn’t even confirmed publicly until Blake and Ryan’s friend, Taylor Swiftuses the names of the three girls in a song from his 2020 album, Folklore! Blake has been outspoken about the privacy of celebrity children, urging paparazzi not to take photos of her children.