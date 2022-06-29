Ryan Reynolds’ stormiest relationship wasn’t with Scarlett Johansson

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were a couple between 2007 and 2010 when they got divorced. But, the actor’s most stormy relationship was not with his now colleague. He knows all the details.

Despite the fact that currently the favorite couple in Hollywood is made up of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez who compete hand in hand with Tom Holland Y Zendayasometime Scarlett Johansson Y Ryan Reynolds They held that position. The actors met years ago and between 2007 and 2010 they were the protagonists of one of the most beloved and respected romances in the film industry.

In fact, such was the love of Ryan Reynolds Y Scarlett Johansson that the actors in 2008 got married. Even so, not everything ended as expected and in 2010 they decided to issue a joint statement announcing their final separation. “After long and careful consideration by both parties, we have decided to end our marriage. We entered a relationship with love and it is with love and kindness that we leave it.”, Said the letter they released that year.

Then, in 2011 they finalized their divorce and the love between them was never heard of again. Ryan Reynolds Y Scarlett Johansson. However, it should be noted that for the actor this was not his most stormy bond, but with whom he had a worse relationship was with his father, Jim Reynolds, who, according to the same artist, was very harsh against him and his brothers, so for several years he had no contact with him.

“My father was a very tough person. And that, for many things, is fantastic. His problem is that he was also with us“, said. Later, she added in an interview with New York Times: “I don’t want anyone to take this as the typical tearjerker story, because everyone carries a very heavy backpack on their backs and I’m no different from anyone in that respect, but growing up in my house was not something relaxing or easy and I know that throughout my life has caused me to deal with anxiety in many different ways”.

It is that at the same time that his career grew, so did his anxiety, which is why he decided to avoid problems based on alcohol, parties and self-medication. But, seeing what this caused in his relatives, he decided to put an end to it. And, in addition, he assured that the arrival of Blake Lively, his current wife and mother of his three daughters, was a great salvation for him. In fact, from what he said, it was his great love who convinced him to reestablish a bond with his father when they found out that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and he could die.

“All families have problems, but at the end of the day it’s easier to focus on the good things than the bad. And yes, my father died shortly after my daughter was born, but before he left he was able to meet her and that makes me very happy now.”, he snapped. And, to close, she confessed that her first-born James is named after her father, Jim, to remember and commemorate the good things she received from him.