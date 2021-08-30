Ryan Reynolds supports Britney Spears with an image shared on social media

Actor Ryan Reynolds used the Free Guy promotion to publicly support Britney Spears currently in a legal battle with her father.

Ryan Reynolds shared an image to support Britney Spears after the announcement that his father Jamie intends to give up the management of the legal protection of the pop star.

The actor, on the occasion of the arrival in theaters of his film Free Guy, has in fact published on Instagram an image in which he supports the movement Free Britney.

The Canadian actor used the title of the film Free Guy to propose a female version, Free Gal. Ryan Reynolds also added the pink flag of the Free Britney movement in the image.

Yesterday the pop star’s lawyer celebrated the decision of Britney’s father claiming that it is an important step to obtain justice and clarify what happened.

Britney Spears: Her father renounces the management of the pop star’s legal protection

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film Free Guy tells the story of the character of Ryan Reynolds, a banker stuck in his daily routine, who suddenly discovers that he is a secondary presence in a video game that allows users to experience incredible action-packed adventures. Man will realize that he is the only one able to save his world, thus giving an unexpected turn to his life.

The cast of Free Guy also includes Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Stranger Things star Joe Keery. The original screenplay, signed by Matt Lieberman, was rewritten by Ryan Reynolds and Zak Penn.