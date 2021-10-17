Ryan Reynolds takes a break from acting, Blake Lively: “Don’t copy Michael Caine”

After finishing filming on Spirited, Ryan Reynolds announces on Instagram that he wants to take a break from acting, but his wife Blake Lively responds in kind.

If we were to draw up a ranking of the most close-knit and funniest couples in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively would certainly be among the top places. The two stars both have a pretty strong sense of humor, and on social media they usually give their best (especially when Hugh Jackman is added to the mix).

So it’s no wonder that Reynolds’ latest post has also become the perfect excuse for another fun exchange.

The Deadpool performer has just finished filming Spirited, a musical based on Dickens’ Christmas Carol in which he starred alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, a project that seems to have required a great deal of effort from everyone.

“Spirited is done for me. I’m not sure even three years ago I could have said yes to such a challenging project. Singing, dancing and communing with Will Ferrell made several of my dreams come true. And this is my second film with Octavia Spencer“wrote the actor in the post”I think the time has come for a sabbatical from making films. I will miss working with this incredibly gifted group of artists. These days, kindness is just as good as talent. I have been fortunate to be able to work with people who are extremely gifted with both“.

Whether Reynolds really intends to take a break from set, and how long this may be, we have no idea, but Blake Lively seems to have found the perfect answer by commenting with a “Michael Caine came first”, most likely referring to the fact that in the In recent days the rumor of a withdrawal from the scene of Michael Caine had begun, later denied by the actor himself who clarified his previous statements with a tweet.

We will therefore see what Reynolds really does in the coming months, but in the meantime, we wait to see Spirited on the screens.