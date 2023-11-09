Confirmed cast includes Ryan Reynolds As Deadpool, Hugh Jackman ace wolverine, emma corrin As a villain, morena baccarin And Stefan Kapicic As Vanessa and Colossus, matthew macfadyen Karan Soni as Dopinder, in an unknown role, and Leslie Uggams As Blind Al they have joined Brianna Hildebrand And shioli kutsuna She will also return to the franchise as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend Yukio. It was already confirmed jennifer garner Will return as Elektra in the film.

Rumored casting includes brian cox As William Stryker, Halle Berry as a storm, Owen Wilson As Mobius, Famke Jensen As Jean Grey, Lewis Tan Ace Shatterstar, Channing Tatum Ace Gambit, ben affleck ace daredevil, Taylor Swift As Dazzler, taron edgerton As a different Wolverine, elizabeth olsen As Wanda Maximoff, star strong As the minutes go by, Tom Hiddleston Ace Loki, daphne keen Laura Howlett as X23, Rebecca Romijn ace raven, Julian McMahon As Doctor Doom, patrick stewart as a professor Ian McKellen Ace Magneto. james marsden Maybe he’s returning to play Cyclops Liev Schreiber As Sabretooth, Daniel Radcliffe ace wolverine, daphne keen As X-23, and Channing Tatum Ace Gambit. Then, of course, there’s Taylor Swift,

director shawn levy You’ve said that some of those rumored characters will be in the film.