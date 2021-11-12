Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman | Cinema

AndI’m now on Netflix in, action movie written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. During the promotion of the film, to stay on the subject of thefts, Reynolds was asked for an opinion on the actor or actress who would be easier to scam.

The answer, of course, Hugh Jackman:

Probably due to his docile and trusting nature, it would be like stealing candy from a child.

The person representing the exact opposite?

Helen Mirren. Nothing escapes that woman, nothing.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (One and a half spy, How do I sell your family), follows an Interpol agent who sets out on a search for the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers on the project include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

For the streaming giant this is a considerable production effort: Deadline suggested a budget of at least last year 130 million dollars, although it is not clear whether in the meantime the figure has been retouched up or down.

This is the official synopsis:

John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is the FBI’s biggest profiler and is grappling with a new red notice, Interpol’s mandate to capture major fugitives. His searches around the planet catapult him into a daring robbery, during which he is forced to team up with the greatest responsible for art theft, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in order to capture the most sought-after art thief in the world. world, nicknamed “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot). A great adventure follows that drags the three protagonists, always together in spite of themselves, around the globe between dance floors, isolated prisons and wild jungles. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous complete a stellar cast. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (A Spy and a Half, Skyscraper), production by Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Flynn Picture Co. of Beau Flynn and Bad Version, Inc. of Thurber , Red Notice is an elegant cat and mouse globetrotting game… where there are two cats.

In the cast Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.