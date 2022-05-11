Ryan Reynolds tells how he experiences fatherhood with Blake Lively

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They met in 2010 on the set of a movie and became close friends, but they did not give way to courtship until the following year. In 2012 they got married and, today, they are a large family made up of them and his three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. It may seem that forming one of the most famous couples in Hollywood sometimes implies distancing yourself a bit from the family and not being able to attend to your parenting tasks as you would like. But this is not the case with Blake and Ryan, since spending time with family is one of their priorities as father. And so the actor has told in an interview with David Letterman in ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, where he admitted that he would not be the father he is today if it were not for his wife. “Blake, in all honesty, really taught me how to do all of this,” Reynolds confessed.

“Blake directs it,” Ryan added. “If it wasn’t for her, I would be left doing nothing. She has higher standards.” It was then that the presenter asked her if she would feel anxious if Blake left him and the girls alone for a few days, for example to visit her family. “I would never let her go visit her family in the first place,” the actor jokingly replied, adding, “No, yes, that’s illegal. That is a kidnapping.”

Returning to seriousness and on the topic of being left alone as “dad to girls” for an extended period of time, Ryan said he would find it “pretty exciting at first,” but quickly added that “The division of labor is very important when you’re raising three girls.”

Although this is not the first time that Ryan has spoken about fatherhood, since in October 2021 he took a short break from acting to focus on his daughters. “We all want to be together during this time. Our daughters are still quite young, and I don’t want to miss out on it,” she told ‘People,’ and later told ‘Access Hollywood’: “My daughters are growing up faster than time and space would have suggested, so I want to to be there”. Besides, He said that they are always united: “We do not separate. For example, I shoot movies and my wife does too and we travel everywhere, and we just all go together. I think the best part is that we don’t spend much time apart. I can spend a lot of time with my daughters.”