Ryan Reynolds, the busiest and nicest actor has a new movie on Netflix – Tvshow – 03/06/2022

We can go through life as if we didn’t realize it, but deep down we all know that this is the world of Ryan Reynolds and all the rest of us are outsiders.

There are several reasons for drawing such a forceful and bleak conclusion. Reynolds is, at 45, one of the most bankable stars in world cinema. He is also very nice and is married to the beautiful Blake Lively (it is his second wife being the first Scarlett Johansson) with whom he has three children.

On top of that, he doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously (but who knows), which has made him one of today’s great comedians, whether in his movies or in his interviews. And on social networks where he shares photos, ideas and jokes with his 41.7 million Instagram followers and 19 million Twitter followers.

He is, and pardon the exaggeration, like the friend/son/son-in-law that we all want to be around. And in 2010 he was the sexiest man in the world. It’s already a lot.

And he doesn’t stop working. In the imdb database he has 116 credits in 30 years and although there are not many prestigious titles there are several successes of those that cement popularity and careers. Among them, the parodic Deadpool saga and, recently, comedies like FreeGuy or Pokemon: Detective Pikachuwhich are not exactly one of those that are among the Oscar candidates.

To that record he has been adding projects for Netflix including one of the five most viewed movies in the history of the platform, Red Notice where Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson are also. It is an action comedy with so much popular support that the second and third parts are already being filmed simultaneously.

Meanwhile, this Friday Reynolds premieres a new movie for Netflix with the director shawn levy: the adam project.

It’s a sci-fi movie in which, according to the official synopsis, “after an accidental crash landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed joins his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future. He also crosses paths with a younger version of his deceased father.

Adam, of course, is played by Reynolds who also produces. Also in the cast are Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Walker Scobell.

“The movie ended up being very personal to me,” Reynolds says in a statement for The Adam Project production notes provided by Netflix. “My father passed away years ago and for a long time I told myself these stories about him that helped me make sense of my own shortcomings. But when I was able to live with the fact that they were just stories, I realized that the reason I was really angry with my father was not because he was a bad guy or because he had failed as a father, but because he died: I was angry with him. him because he died. And I thought it was really interesting that my character, Adam, can go back and see his father, not only when he’s alive, but when they’re the same age. They get to look at each other, for a moment, as partners, not as father and son.”

The film advances like this and has a sentimental reading about the bond between parents and children.

Originally, and that was in 2012, the film was going to be produced by Paramount for Tom Cruise. It was based on a script by TS Nowlin that Jonathan Tropper has now worked on for the version that premieres on Netflix.

“I didn’t want to make a time travel movie that was too sci-fi,” says Levy, who has also directed box-office hits like Cheaper by the Dozen, the Night at the Museum trilogy and FreeGuy where Reynolds was. “From the beginning, we tried to create everything from the script to the aesthetic to feel much more grounded, and we actively resisted incorporating a lot of gender stereotypes in favor of the heart of the story.”

And it’s a comedy, of course, because that’s inevitable when Reynolds is around.

That will also be in some of the future projects with which it is linked. There is a third dead pool; a family comedy, Everyday Parenting Tips by Paul King (the one with Paddington); a new (musical) version of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with Will Ferrellly the adaptation of a board game, clue.

In them, Reynolds will walk that nice demeanor and that has made him the enviable owner of the world. From the cinema, at least, which is enough.