Ryan Reynolds, the first actor to have 3 movies at the top of Netflix | Entertainment Cinema and Series
And it is that after having comedic hits like ‘Waiting…’ (2005), ‘The Proposal’ (2009), ‘Definitely, Maybe’ (2015), ‘Detective Pikachu’ (2019) and his appearances as the mercenary of Marvel in the ‘Deadpool’ movies (2016 and 2018), the Canadian has conquered Netflix with his original productions.
Thus, the recently released film “The Adam Project” with Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana gave the actor a record within the history of Netflix.
Ryan Reynolds, with 3 films in the top 10 of Netflix
Such is the success of the films of this actor on Netflix that he has already managed to be with 3 tapes that he stars in among the top 10 of the most watched in the history of the streaming giant.
Within the data that Netflix shares about its historical statistics, in the section of the most popular “English-language movies” in its first 28 days, you can see ‘Red Notice’ in first place, ‘The Adam Project’ in seventh place. ‘ and ninth to ‘Six Underground’.
This makes Reynolds the first actor to place three films he stars in at the same time within Netflix’s all-time top ten. Likewise, the director and producer Shawn Levy also achieved the record of having a movie and a series in the list of the most popular, with ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Stranger Things’.
The Ryan Reynolds Netflix Original Movies
The original movies on the streaming platform that the Canadian actor has are ‘Six Underground’, ‘Red Notice’ and ‘The Adam Project’.
The action movie ‘Six Underground’ is directed by Michael Bay and tells the story of a group of individuals who are dead for the whole world and all public records, which they take advantage of to carry out missions that no one else can.
For its part, ‘Red Notice’ is an action-adventure thriller that places the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), as a partner of the FBI’s top profiler, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), to stop and catch The Bishop (Gal Gadot) before he manages to get the three legendary and priceless Eggs of Cleopatra.
And from ‘The Adam Project’, released on March 11, 2022, is a science fiction film that tells the story of a time traveler looking for his lost wife in the past, but things force him to form a team with his own version of a child and travel even further back in time to prevent his father from developing time travel.