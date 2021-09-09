Ryan Reynolds: the friendship between him and Hugh Jackman

Everyone loves him and we will soon be seeing him again in his most iconic role on the big screen. Let’s talk about Ryan Reynolds, lo extraordinary interpreter Canadian who, in recent years, has established itself as one of the main figures of the contemporary film scene. Shrewd, irreverent and charismatic, Reynolds has made unpredictability his trademark and, his most evocative role, can definitely confirm it. Obviously, we are referring to the antihero Marvel funniest in comic history: Deadpool. Much sarcastic lethal, the iconic character brought to the big screen by Reynolds in a big way has very recently marked his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a very eccentric way. Given the new entry in the MCU, it is very likely that the X-Men universe will definitely converge with that of Avengers. Among the most loved mutants the Wolverine by Hugh Jackman who, with Ryan Reynolds, shares a particular friendship. We tell the story in this article.

The bond between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds never made a secret of hers nice rivalry with colleague Hugh Jackman. The Canadian actor often talks about it in Deadpool’s own films, amusing fans even more. In reality, what Wade Wilson said in the films, absolutely does not correspond to the true bond that exists between Reynolds and Jackman. The two actors cultivate one wonderful friendship for some time. During a recent interview with podcast microphones Smartless, Ryan Reynolds is back to talk about his friendship with Hugh Jackman, calling it a rivalry lived with an ironic approach caused by extreme kindness of friend and colleague.

During the interview with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Ryan Reynolds had many nice words about his famous friendship with Wolverine which amuses and continues to give fans great surprises. Just answering a question about his friend, Reynolds explained: “I shouldn’t say such a thing, but Hugh makes the same kindness look like murder. I mean, he is truly the kindest person you will ever meet. I have to admit that sometimes it’s something that really drives me crazy “.

The rivalry between the two actors

At one point, Jason Bateman asked the Deadpool star if he ever questioned his friend’s kindness. The interpreter’s response was not long in coming: “No, unfortunately there is no but. He is truly the best. It infuriates me because I would like to have that sense of well-being that Hugh Jackman possesses “.

Later, Ryan Reynolds added the following: “I’d like to try to understand it in some way, but sometimes we hate each other and lash out at the things we can’t understand. So I have a tendency to hate and take it out on Hugh, and of course he reciprocates because he plays along. And so it is, but in reality it’s like it’s a guide for me. He is one of the best people I know “. In short, however unique, the relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is truly wonderful and, the fans, they hope strongly that with the entry of the two heroes in the MCU, we will finally be able to see them again together.