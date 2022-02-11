Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman with his gifts to celebrate his friend’s Broadway debut

Ryan Reynolds had fun with Hugh Jackman by sending him some truly original gifts on the occasion of his Broadway debut.

Hugh Jackman returned to a Broadway stage and the Australian star unveiled the hilarious gifts received from Ryan Reynolds.

The actor in fact shared photos and a video on social media, also writing: “I have the most amazing friends. Wonderful flowers, champagne and heartfelt wishes. I’m lucky. And then there is him“.

Ryan Reynolds had two of his portraits delivered to Hugh Jackman’s dressing room in the theater where the performances of The Music Man are staged, accompanied by a post-it note.

The ticket states: “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching you“.

The video posted on Instagram also shows Jackman’s amused reaction to the discovery of the unexpected gift when he arrived in his dressing room. The Australian actor was unable to hold back laughter at the vision of Reynolds’ portrait.

The Deadpool star, for now, hasn’t commented further online, limiting himself to re-sharing the shots that show the bulky portraits now owned by the friend with whom he has long established an affectionate relationship in the name of jokes, jokes and an apparent rivalry.