Ryan Reynolds turns 46

Today it is difficult not to know Ryan Reynolds, an actor who managed to captivate the audience since 1993 with the premiere of Ordinary Magicand that he even shared the screen with Sandra Bullock in The Proposal (2009), which for better or worse propelled his career to the next level despite low critical ratings (45% acceptance).

This October 23, 2022, the Canadian actor is celebrating his 46th birthday, we assume in the best way, since in past months confirmed the development of Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman. For this reason, in MUNDIARIO we will make a brief recapitulation of his best films according to IMDB.

DEADPOOL 1 and 2 (8 and 7.7 stars respectively)

We assume that it is inevitable to talk about Reynolds and not evoke the Marvel antihero, and that is that Ryan knew how to amend the mistakes of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), making a much more comical and violent version of Deadpool, which undoubtedly gave the character a fresh look (and much closer to his comic book counterpart); along with the high-sounding language, black humor, good special effects, and the breaking of the fourth wall are the icing on the cake.

Bullet Train (7.4 stars)

This is actually something very particular, since Ryan it is not part of the main plot of the film starring Brad Pitt, but it is one (and perhaps the most prominent) of the dazzling Bullet Train cameos. Ironically, director David Leitch revealed that Reynolds’ appearance was achieved after reminding him of the favor that Pitt he did when he agreed to play the Vanisher in Deadpool 2.

The Lady in Gold (7.3 stars)

It’s funny to see Woman in Gold today, basically because it was a meeting of Marvel without knowing it (Daniel Brühl appears aka Baron Zemo and Tatiana Maslany aka She Hulk), where Ryan Reynolds does a perfect dumbbell with Dame Helen Mirrenalthough finally the film failed to convince the critics, as they consider that the good performances of the protagonists were not enough to save Alexi Kaye Campbell’s poor script.

The Croods (7.2 stars)

Being the only dub on the list, Reynolds voices (in the original language) Guy, the young inventor who ends up being Eep’s love interest. This Dreamworks film was a resounding success (587.2 million dollars) due to the extravagance of its characters, the visual spectacle it offers, and above all because in the middle of the comedy emotional and reflective moments are achieved.

Free Guy (7.1 stars)

One of Reynolds’ most recent projects, the film is insane from its very concept: a supporting character in a video game finds out what it is, so he decides to go out and explore and become the hero of his own story. Beyond how colorful and fun it is, the film’s greatest attraction is its cast, which has Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), John Krasinski (The Office), and even a cameo from Chris Evans (The Gray Man. @mundiario