Ryan Reynolds was confused with this actor and this is how he reacted

A new Netflix production is approaching and it seems that some are already thinking directly about the Reynolds tandem and the platform. After the absolute success that resulted Red alert and, although more moderate, The Adam Project, It seemed like every Netflix tank would have the Canadian actor in its cast, but not the case for The Gray Man.

This film is, until now, the most expensive in the history of Netflix, which paid out no less than 200 million dollars. Although it is far from being the most expensive movie in history, it is still a very high number for a platform.

Regarding this film, which will be released on July 15 of this year, the platform released new images of it and a site uploaded the images and, in its Twitter post, highlighted the photos of part of the cast: Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, although they confused him with his namesake Reynolds.

Quick of reflexes, the Canadian appealed to his sense of humor to highlight this confusion and published: “I’m on fire right now.” The actor he had already been physically compared to Goslingtherefore he did not take it badly and took the opportunity to show his sense of humor.

Reynolds and Gosling

The Gray Man is this latest super production that has a luxury cast: starting with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dhanush Y Rege-Jean Page. Directed by the Russo Brothers, It will tell the story of a CIA mission that spirals out of control, leading one of its agents (Gosling) to become a fugitive after a betrayal. The character played by Chris Evans will be in charge of searching and finding this agent.

While Reynolds, for now, rests on the success of his latest films and prepares the third installment of dead pool. And no, there will be no cameo or participation in The Gray Man.

