Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and the Christmas Spirit on Apple TV +

Apple TV+ just launched the first trailer for Spirited, a modern musical film that will tell a new version of the classic tale by Charles Dickens. To do this, the streaming service has surrounded itself in the best possible way; Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Reynolds plays the role that he always plays and the protagonist of this style of story, only that his character seems to be very aware of the story, making several references to the Dickens story. But Spirited it will not only be a new version of history, but will also focus on the figure of the ghost, played by Ferrell. The sneak peek offers a good look at what this holiday movie looks like is in store for us. some big dose of song and dance sequences, one of them, with tap dancing and clothes from the Victorian era. It hasn’t been revealed who Spencer is playing yet, but it could be a co-worker or boss of Reynolds’ character.

A year ago, the actor of dead pool announced that he wanted to take a break from acting after Spirited, to concentrate on his family. However, the acceleration with Dead Pool 3 Y the return of wolverine it seems that his break is rather far from taking place. And it is that Reynolds is one of the most requested actors in the industry. In the future he will surely return with a sequel to free-guyand two more installments of the Netflix franchise Red alertwith Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Comedy stuntman Will Ferrel is equally busy. Above all, considering that he will be present in the adaptation of Barbieone of the most anticipated feature films of 2023 and which will star, among others, Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds. He also has pending the filming of a still untitled comedy with Reese Witherspoon. The distribution of Spirited is completed with Aimee Carrero, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mni. Anastasia Mouis and PJ Byrne. It will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. It will not be the only rush that Apple TV + makes before the end of the year. Causeway by Jennifer Lawrence will land on the platform on November 4, while emancipationthe revival of Will Smith that will be released on December 9.

Spirited It is therefore one of the starting guns for the increase in content with which Apple TV + wants to approach the level of its main competitors, to position itself firmly in the world of streaming.