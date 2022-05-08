Ryan Sánchez comfortably dominates the 800 meters in the Justas

Ponce. Semi-distance runner Ryan Sánchez silenced his critics when he dominated the 800-meter final from the opening shot during the Athletics Jousting of the Interuniversity Athletic League.

Sánchez gave the Ana G. Mendez University (UAGM) 10 important points to keep it close to the Interamerican University in the global table in the male branch. After 14 events, the Tigres have 168 points, while the Taínos have 111.

The Olympian recorded an official time of 1:50.47, almost three seconds less (1:53.41) than in Friday’s preliminary. As soon as the runners left, Sánchez seized the lead and did not let go. The first lap he completed in 53.2 seconds. Inter’s Derick Ortega tried to keep up with Sánchez, but couldn’t catch him down the stretch.

As soon as Sánchez crossed the finish line, he placed his index finger to his lips. Ortega finished in second place with a time of 1:51.74, while Yenssen Rivera, also from Inter, completed the test in 1:52.66.

Sánchez still wants to make the mark required to qualify for the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, Oregon, for the 800-meter event. He needs to record 1:45.20.

His next opportunity will be during the International Athletics Classic on Thursday, May 12 at the Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium in Ponce.

In the female branch, the Taínas of the UAGM have 179 points, followed by the Tigresas with 157. The Jerezanas of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus are third with 82.