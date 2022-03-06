Ryan Sheckler marries Abigail Baloun at a wedding attended by MGK and Megan Fox

ads

Ryan Sheckler has said “I do”.

The pro skateboarder married Abigail Baloun in a romantic ceremony attended by celebrity guests including Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on Thursday.

“3•3•22. I married the love of my life,” the bride revealed via Instagram over the weekend, sharing wedding photos of her at the Rancho Las Lomas Botanical Gardens in Orange County, California.

“It was a day filled with Jesus Christ and my closest loved ones,” Sheckler added in her own Instagram post. “The day was perfect and I am so blessed to have Abigail as my wife. Can’t wait to see where life takes us 🤙🏼 (many more pics to come!)”

Baloun, 25, met Sheckler, 32, while walking their dog on a beach path, and they had a quick 90-day engagement.

“When you know it, you know it,” Sheckler told People, describing the wedding as a “fairy tale.”

Baloun dazzled in a lace gown from the Atelier Pronovias collection, before donning pumps and a satin “ball gown” for the reception, the outlet reports.

Sheckler also dressed to impress in a custom b.spoke suit, debuting a new finger tattoo of the couple’s wedding date.

“Thank you Lord for changing my life and bringing Abigail to be my wife!” it gushed in additional Instagram posts shared over the weekend. “I am very grateful❤️”.

The couple said “I do” on Thursday in a beautiful fairytale ceremony. Instagram/@abigail.baloun

The wedding was attended by several celebrity guests, including MGK, who featured Sheckler in his 2013 music video for “Skate Cans.”

The “Emo Girl” rocker donned a pearl-embellished black suit jacket and matching pants, while his fiancée dazzled in a leopard-print dress and minimal jewelry.

Guests watched Baloun and Sheckler, 32, share their first dance to Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody,” People reports, before the skater surprised his mother with a mother-son dance to “Kind & Generous” by Natalie Merchant.

