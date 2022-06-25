Ryan, the youngest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres surprises with this choice

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old will walk down the aisle this year with his girlfriend and fiancee, model Nadia Ferreira. But throughout his life and his more than three decades of career, the salsero has had several partners. One of them is the former beauty queen Dayanara Torres.

The truth is Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres they had two children throughout their marriage. The oldest is Christian Muñiz who lives in New York with his girlfriend and is dedicated to drawing and graphic design, and the youngest is Ryan, who has just turned 18 and has also decided to go his own way.

A while ago, the model Diana Torres who suffered a lot during her divorce with Mark Anthony, She returned to live in the city of Miami since her children became independent and she needed to be close to her family and also new job opportunities on television.

This is what Ryan Muñiz looks like today at 18 years old. Source: instagram @marcanthony_kidsandfam

Diana Torres She is very active on her social networks where she accumulates more than a million and a half followers from all latitudes who do not want to miss any detail of her life. For them, she shares photos of her best looks, her poses, products from her interior design collection, and family moments.

Recently, Diana Torres He showed a video in which he said that he went to visit his youngest son Ryan and in it you can see the great talent that the young man has to play the piano. “Of my favorite things… snacks, wine, legos, seeing you play the piano, your talent, your laugh… but above all, spending time together… I love you Ryan,” wrote the ex of Mark Anthony and made it clear that his son’s future is also linked to music.