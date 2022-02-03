Ryanair: 38 routes to Cagliari and 20 to Alghero, boom in Sardinian flights for summer 2022

CAGLIARI. Ryanair focuses on Sardinia: an extra plane for the Cagliari base with an additional investment of 100 million dollars (300 in total) for 38 routes in total. But even Alghero is no joke, on the contrary it doubles: from ten to twenty routes and therefore from half a million to a million passengers. Sardinia so with 58 routes. These are the plans for Ryanair’s summer season announced by Jason McGuinnes, commercial director of the Irish low cost airline. And there is also a hypothesis of returning to the base for Alghero: «We are talking with the airport – explains McGuinness – for now it is an idea. But we are strengthening ».

This morning, February 3, however, Ryanair spoke above all of Cagliari. Announcing four more routes to Carcassonne, Palma de Mallorca, Nuremberg and Poznan. They are added to now classic destinations such as Paris, Madrid, Dublin, Milan, Venice. There will therefore be 28 connections for a 50 percent increase in pre-pandemic capacity (170 flights per week) and ninety direct jobs. Ryanair reiterated its proposal to cut the municipal tax in Italy at least until 2025. “This would allow us further investments – said the commercial director – and above all greater competitiveness because this tax does not exist in other countries”.

To celebrate the new agreement, Ryanair announces a promotion with fares available starting from 19.99 euros for travel from March to October: you must book by February 5th. The 38 routes to Cagliari exceed the pre-pandemic figures: it is the largest summer operation for the capital. (Handle).