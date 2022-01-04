Ryanair cuts due to Covid leave Caselle on the ground: one flight every three stops

Ryanair air base vanishes under the effects of Covid. Less than six months after its launch, the Irish low-cost airline has given a sharp cut to flights departing from Caselle after the fourth wave of the pandemic is once again blocking travel between countries. Of the 123 weekly flights from Turin to 32 different destinations, little remains. In practice, one out of three flights stops. At least until the end of January, then we’ll see. On the other hand, the alternative according to Ryanair is to risk burning money in refunds. The company expects a drop in turnover of two million.

Here is the picture of canceled flights, with the United Kingdom as the most affected area: stop on connections with Birmingham, Bristol and London Luton in England (flights with Stansted resist but drop from 10 to 5) and Edinburgh in Scotland. Budapest, Krakow, Lviv, Tel Aviv and Malta do not escape the ax. On the route to Spain stop on the flight to Palma de Mallorca. Paris and Brussels are not spared either (connections with Charleroi go down from 4 to 2). Slimming treatment also for internal flights: Bari-Turin drops from 14 to 12 weekly departures; Brindisi-Turin from 7 to 4; Cagliari-Turin from 4 to 2, Trapani-Turin from 3 to 2.