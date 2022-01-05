Ryanair cuts flights from Ceselle | because of omicron

Omicron stops everything again. Flights too. Ryanair, the Irish low cost airline, which inaugurated its new hub at Caselle airport only in November, was forced to reduce its operations for the month of January, by 33%, across its entire network.

“No divestment”

At the moment, therefore, some connections are being reduced while others are suspended, however SAGAT, the company that manages the airport, stresses that “there is no greater reduction in flights to the Turin airport than other airports served by Ryanair, and therefore not there is no specific divestment on the development of Turin Airport “.

SAGAT also specifies, in response to those who were already talking about the definitive shutdown of the activity, that Ryanair confirms its commitment to Italy and that it continues to work on the new Caselle base: “No further operational cuts have yet been decided for February. o March ’22 – the note specifies -. Operationals will be reviewed this month, as more scientific information on the Omicron variant becomes available “.

Reservations are not suspended

Reservations are therefore not suspended and it is possible to continue to purchase flights from Turin to all destinations of the Ryanair network in the next months of 2022.

The month of November 2021 compared to 2019 (pre-covid year) has recovered more than 90% of passengers compared to the same month of 2019, before the pandemic, thus becoming one of the best airports in Italy for traffic recovery, a result achieved also thanks at the start of the Ryanair base.

Furthermore, thanks to the start of the ski season, Turin Airport recorded 15,784 passengers on Sunday 2 January 2022: the day with the most traffic ever since the covid-19 pandemic broke out.