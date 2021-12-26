Ryanair cuts hundreds of flights, routes canceled and reduced in Sicily

Covid is continuing to put a strain on airlines and among them also Ryanair. The low cost company, which had already cut several flights in January due to the closures and limitations against Covid, in less than a month will be forced to say goodbye or limit some routes. Due to a massive drop in demand, as announced by the same low cost airline, Ryanair will cut hundreds of flights to Italy between 10 and 31 January 2022.

Ryanair, flexion and cancellations

The sudden drop in departures prompted Ryanair to reduce its scheduled capacity for January by 33%. The latest travel restrictions in the world have cut Ryanair’s expected December traffic from 10 million to 11 million to a lower range of between 9 million to 9.5 million. The cancellations and reductions in frequencies would affect a third of flights on the entire European operation, frequency cut on domestic routes and cancellation of almost all foreign ones. The scissoring, inevitably, will have repercussions also on the island, as can be seen from Sicilia in Volo.

Ryanair, repercussions in Palermo

As regards the Palermo airport, the domestic routes to Cuneo and Perugia and the foreign ones to Dusseldorf, Weeze, Edinburgh, Lviv, Marseille, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Toulouse, Valencia should be suspended. Reduced frequencies, on the other hand, for Charleroi and London and for the national destinations Bari, Bergamo, Bologna, Cagliari, Genoa, Malpensa, Naples, Pisa, Rome and Venice.

Ryanair, repercussions in Catania

As for the Fiumicino airport, it should be the connection to Bari and to foreign destinations: Athens, Malta, Marseille and Sofia. The frequencies for Bergamo, Cagliari, Genoa, Malpensa, Perugia, Pisa, Rome, Venice, Verona, Trieste, Frankfurt and Vienna are reduced.

Ryanair, repercussions in Comiso

From Comiso, flights to Bari and Bergamo suspended and reduced frequencies to Malpensa and Rome.

Ryanair, repercussions in Trapani

Finally, from Trapani airport reductions for Bergamo, Pisa and Turin and cuts for Charleroi, London and Malta.

