Ryanair, easyJet and WizzAir offers from € 4.99 to fly all year round

As soon as the holidays are over, when the prices to go on vacation reach all-time highs, they suddenly collapse. It is the best time of the year to leave or in any case to book a trip, a flight, a stay, even a year with the other, if possible.

Airlines are the first to launch the most interesting low cost offers, especially in a historical period like the one we are experiencing, which sees fewer people embarking than two years ago even in high season. Popular low cost airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet and WizzAir have just launched their new offer with tickets starting at € 9.99 each way. Here’s where you can go and our travel tips.

Ryanair flights from 4.99 euros

Ryanair’s flash offer ends at midnight. A few hours, therefore, to book the next trips – yes, because a less than 5 euros It’s worth booking more than one at this point – especially as there is flexibility for date changes. Tickets purchased today are valid for flights starting from today until February 16, 2022. The destination we recommend you visit if you have never been there is Budapest. Perfect for a weekend, it’s a great city and inexpensive too.

One day can be spent visiting Buda, the oldest part of the city characterized by hills, and one day in Pest, on the other side of the Danube. Buda is dominated by the castle or Royal Palace, which was the residence of the kings of Hungary. It is an imposing complex that can be visited by walking along the brand new panoramic walkways and climbing via comfortable escalators and elevators. From the top of the walls you can enjoy a priceless view of the city. The most beautiful viewpoint is the Fishermen’s Bastion, a belvedere with an unmistakable architecture: its seven towers commemorate the seven tribes who founded Hungary. From here you can admire all of Pest, the Chain Bridge (undergoing restoration until 2024) and the dome of the Parliament. At the foot of one of the hills (Gellért) are the famous Gellért Baths, the most famous Art Nouveau-style spas in the city. On cold days they are a real cure-all. Being municipal they also cost little.

Pest, on the other hand, is the most modern area of ​​Budapest, if we can say so. It was rebuilt as it is after World War II because it was razed to the ground. Even today it is full of construction sites. On this bank of the river there are night clubs where to have aperitifs or where to go after dinner and the shopping area. This does not mean that there is nothing to see in Pest, quite the opposite. This is where the Parliament, one of the symbols of the city, easily recognizable by its huge dome, the third largest in the world, the Basilica of Santo Stefano, the largest religious building in Hungary, and the Heroes’ square, unmistakable with the statues of the founders of the Village. Together with the most important artery of Budapest, Andrassy ut, it is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

To go to Hungary it is not necessary to present a negative swab, it is enough to have the Green Pass to fly. However, our Ministry of Health requires a negative swab to return to Italy in addition to filling in the Plf.

There are many offers at 4.99 euros each way and not just for Europe. There are, for example, flights from Milan Bergamo to Amman or Aqaba in Jordan where, for the moment, we are not allowed to go for tourism (it has just been included among the countries of list E), but the most optimistic can also take the risk of booking for next spring-summer, you can always change the date and postpone it. And then from Rome Ciampino to Athens, from Alghero to Madrid, from Bari to Porto.

EasyJet flights from 15.99 euros each way

The offer is valid until March 31 and there are many plane tickets at the cost of pizza and beer. Among the many destinations that we recommend there is certainly Paris. It may seem a trivial idea, in reality there are several reasons why, if you were thinking of going abroad, you should choose the French capital as your destination. First of all, at the moment France does not ask for any entry buffer if you have the Green Pass (however, Italy does ask for it to return). Always check the anti Covid measures on the ViaggiareSicuri website before leaving. In addition, Paris, between terrorist attacks and a pandemic, in recent years has suffered an unprecedented collapse in tourism. The famous ville lumière needs all of us to get back up so let’s be back soon.

If you think you will find the Paris you left, you are wrong. In the meantime, there have been a lot of news. Starting from the “green” turning point. In view of the Paris2030 program, the capital is transforming itself into an increasingly ecological metropolis, with major interventions in the sectors of mobility, construction, air quality and of course greenery. But the closest deadline is 2024 when the Olympics will take place and he is working on innovative and sustainable development projects, a legacy to leave for the Paris of the future.

Paris is already a green city today, with many urban gardens, parks and even a vineyard where wine is produced (in Montmartre), but there will be 300 green areas and paths by 2030 and even a network of small urban forests by 2050. inventing a new metropolitan landscape.

WizzAir flights from € 9.99

There seems to be no deadline for the WizzAir offer, those who book first travel at almost free prices. Among the offers we recommend there is the one from Milan Bergamo to Warsaw, in Poland (keep in mind that the bus ticket that takes you to Orio al Serio from Milan Central Station costs more than the flight: 10 euros one way only. ). Warsaw is one of the most beautiful and unexpected cities in Europe. If you’ve never been there, it’s time to go and it’s the perfect city to visit on a long weekend. At the moment you do not need the negative pad if you are in possession of the Green Pass.

Destroyed during the Second World War, the Old Town of Warsaw was rebuilt as the original, so much so that UNESCO has declared it World Heritage Site. The historic center is a succession of colored facades, decorated lampposts, alleys and hidden squares. Among the most important places, the Market square, with the siren – symbol of the city -, the Barbican or the defensive fortress that connects the Old City with the new part of the Polish capital, piazza del Castello and the churches of San Giovanni and San Martino.

Just last year the city received an important recognition: it was awarded for being the most accessible city in Europe 2020. In a short time, in fact, it managed to create solutions that facilitate access to the various points of interest at all disabled.

WizzAir offers to fly now for less than 10 euros in Europe there are many others. There are flights to Vienna from Rome Ciampino, to Budapest from Catania or to Prague from Naples. Many other routes, on the other hand, depart in the spring or even in the summer, in case you want to look further in time.