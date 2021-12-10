Business

Ryanair, four new routes for summer 2022 from Cagliari

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Ryanair announced its largest summer operation on Cagliari with 4 new routes (38 in total).

They are Carcassonne, Palma de Mallorca, Nuremberg and Poznan.

Ryanair’s summer 2022 operation on Cagliari will include 2 based aircraft and an investment of 200 million, 60 direct jobs, over 160 departing flights per week.

Ryanair “is now looking forward to summer 2022 and adding 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft to its fleet, offering 4% more seats, 16% less fuel consumption and a reduction 40% of noise emissions, making the operation for next summer the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date ”.

“Ryanair’s growth at our airport marks a new milestone – comments Renato Branca, SOGAER CEO -. For the first time in the history of Cagliari Elmas Airport, the company will reach the threshold of 160 departing flights per week in Summer 2022, with a growth of 42% compared to the summer season 2019, which for us was the season and the year of records in terms of traffic. Faced with this impressive development, the foreign segment is also significantly increasing and strengthening, both thanks to the 4 new flights announced, and with the reintroduction of Madrid, a key destination for our network, which will bring to 20 international connections. by Ryanair on a total of 38, with 12 additional routes compared to the 26 active in 2019 “.

(Unioneonline / D)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Change everything about bread in the supermarket

November 8, 2021

Turn to Mediaset: change the name. Now it’s called Mfe

2 weeks ago

Pfizer, new upward revision for the proceeds guaranteed by the Covid vaccine. Revenues of 36 billion in 2021 alone

November 2, 2021

Opening Future Day, reflection on the digital future in Turin – Google Italy

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button