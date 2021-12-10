Ryanair, four new routes for summer 2022 from Cagliari

Ryanair announced its largest summer operation on Cagliari with 4 new routes (38 in total).

They are Carcassonne, Palma de Mallorca, Nuremberg and Poznan.

Ryanair’s summer 2022 operation on Cagliari will include 2 based aircraft and an investment of 200 million, 60 direct jobs, over 160 departing flights per week.

Ryanair “is now looking forward to summer 2022 and adding 65 new B737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft to its fleet, offering 4% more seats, 16% less fuel consumption and a reduction 40% of noise emissions, making the operation for next summer the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date ”.

“Ryanair’s growth at our airport marks a new milestone – comments Renato Branca, SOGAER CEO -. For the first time in the history of Cagliari Elmas Airport, the company will reach the threshold of 160 departing flights per week in Summer 2022, with a growth of 42% compared to the summer season 2019, which for us was the season and the year of records in terms of traffic. Faced with this impressive development, the foreign segment is also significantly increasing and strengthening, both thanks to the 4 new flights announced, and with the reintroduction of Madrid, a key destination for our network, which will bring to 20 international connections. by Ryanair on a total of 38, with 12 additional routes compared to the 26 active in 2019 “.

(Unioneonline / D)

