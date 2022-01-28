Ryanair has launched a low cost offer to fly for less than 9.99 euros

Ryanair has launched its latest low cost offer, to fly throughout Europe (and beyond) for less than 10 euros. There are many destinations that can be reached from Italy starting from € 9.99 each way. You can book by January 30 to travel throughout the month of February.

Remember that Valentine’s Day is also in the middle. Furthermore, starting from February 1st it will no longer be necessary to undergo a swab to return to Italy. Two excellent reasons to start flying again and to discover the world again.

Budapest, a low cost destination

Among the destinations reachable at very low prices is Budapest, perfect for a weekend. One day to visit Buda, its hills, the castle and the symbolic places of the Hungarian capital, and one day to visit Pest, the “new” city, if it can be defined as such, with the Parliament whose dome is one of the city’s icons and streets shopping. To enjoy the best view of Budapest, just stroll along the Danube which divides the city in two. The Chain Bridge, another symbol of Budapest, is undergoing renovations and will remain unpacked for at least another two years.

If it’s cold …

If you find cold days, don’t worry, you can always hole up in one of the thermal baths that Budapest is famous for. The thermal waters of Budapest they were discovered by the Celts, who recognized their beneficial properties, to become part of daily life even today. Today in Budapest there are over one hundred thermal springs, visited daily by Hungarians of all ages and social backgrounds. The most famous structure is that of the Gellért Baths, a true Art Nouveau masterpiece, with ten swimming pools harmoniously inserted in a wonderful environment decorated with period mosaics and majolica. The most popular, however, are the Széchenyi baths, in the Vàrosliget park, in the center and then there are the Rudas Baths, still steeped in an ancient and exotic charm. The heart of this spa is its original sixteenth-century Turkish bath. Have we convinced you? There are flights from Milan Bergamo, Rome Ciampino, Bari, Pisa, Venice and Bologna.

Valencia, the healthiest city in the world

Valencia has just been named the healthiest city in the world by Money.co.uk, which considered it the most attentive to the health of its inhabitants and also of visitors. In short, here it is really good. Moreover, the Valencian climate is among the most envied in the world. The city offers 2,696 hours of sunlight per year and an average temperature of 19 ° C. Perfect for a getaway in February when it is still quite cold in Italy. The parks, beaches and terraces are ready to welcome tourists who want to be outdoors.

By the way, this year there are many reasons to go to Valencia. For example, it has been designated by the World Design Organization as the World Design Capital. In addition to the famous Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias designed by Calatrava, which is a bit of the icon of Valencia, the CaixaForum Valencia cultural center has just been inaugurated, an avant-garde building dedicated to art and culture, and the gastronomic hub La Sastrería, winner of the 2021 CID Awards for its unique design.

In family…

In addition to the City of Sciences, where theOceanogràfic, the largest aquarium in Europe – which also offers the opportunity to spend a night among sharks and dolphins -, Valencia is a child-friendly city, but of a certain depth, and is perfect for a family holiday. Among the first places to go is the Center del Carme with a permanent creative area dedicated to children up to 3 years of age. Instead, at Espai dels Xiquets, children aged 3 to 6 learn to build a house using toy cranes, explore the human body and discover the secrets of the Earth alongside experts and scientists. There is no shortage of parks and gardens in Valencia, including the famous Bioparc. Among the many green spaces there is also the Gulliver Park, where children turn into Lilliputians to climb a giant Gulliver and launch through the slides at full speed. There are direct flights from Bergamo and Malpensa, Ciampino, Bologna, Cagliari, Turin and Palermo.