Ryanair launches a new flight from Alghero to Dublin at a special price

The new Ryanair flight from Alghero to Dublin.

Ryanair today announced a new flight from Alghero to Dublin with two weekly frequencies starting from 27 March. The opening of this new route strengthens the airline’s commitment to Italy and the reconstruction of the country’s tourism industry, playing a key role in recovery of jobs and the local economy.

Italian customers can now book a long awaited summer holiday in Dublin and discover the Emerald Isle, renowned for its beautiful landscapes, magnificent coastlines and vibrant culture. To celebrate this new route, Ryanair has launched a promotion with fares available starting from 29.99 euros for travel until the end of June 2022 with the possibility of taking advantage of the “Zero Flight Change Supplement” offer, in the event that the travelers’ plans should undergo changes.

“We are delighted to add this new route to Dublin as part of our summer operation on Italy, offering our customers another fantastic European destination and expanding the choice for their long-awaited summer holidays,” said the Ryanair Country Manager for Italy, Mauro Bolla-. After adding over 560 new routes and opening 16 bases in the past 12 months, Ryanair is now looking forward to summer 2022 and adding 65 new B737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft to its fleet, offering 4% seats. plus 16% less fuel consumption and a 40% reduction in noise emissions, making Ryanair’s programming the most exciting and environmentally friendly to date. For the occasion, we have launched a promotion with fares starting from just € 29.99 for travel until the end of June 2022, which must be booked by midnight on Sunday 23 January. With airfares likely to increase for the summer due to reduced capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and take advantage of these lowest fares on Ryanair.com. “