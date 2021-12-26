Ryanair launches many seats starting from 29.99 euros

Christmas has just passed but the magic of the holidays continues and Ryanair keeps it alive with its biggest promotion ever. In fact, the low cost airline offers travelers with the fastest click many places to leave from only 29.99 euros.

The offer starts today, Sunday 26 December, and gives the ability to fly up over 4,450 routes between April and September 2022. The perfect way to escape the post-Christmas blues and start ticking some dream destinations on your New Year’s wish list. All you have to do is log into the Ryanair website by midnight of Monday 31 January 2022 and book your adventure.

The company underlined, in an official statement, its intent to encourage all customers to book in advance and take advantage of these lower prices, for next spring-summer travel, in view of a probable increase in air fares. expected for the summer season, due to the reduced capacity.

The low cost company also said it had added over 560 new routes and opened 16 bases in the last 12 months, including the activation of the new Lamezia-Genoa connection by the summer. The promotion, which will run until the end of January, was designed for “Allow passengers to experience 2022 to the fullest”said Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady.

It could therefore be the right opportunity to treat yourself to a trip with friends around one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, destinations with a unique charm, rich in history, art, culture and wonders of all kinds. Or, you could take advantage of flights at bargain prices to treat yourself to a romantic trip to an Italian city of art, like Venice, a destination coveted by tourists from all over the world and ideal to visit in any season, with a 1600-year-old history to retrace through the beautiful palaces on the Grand Canal, the symbolic monuments, the squares and the narrow streets where you can get lost in the magnificence and meet at every step.

Alternatively, you can opt for that long-awaited family vacation under the sun of Spain or Greece, on beautiful and secret islands. There is no shortage of opportunities for a dream trip: just log on to the Ryanair website from 26 December, and in any case by midnight on Monday 31 January, and book your desired flight between April and September 2022.