Ryanair launches the Christmas and New Year promotion, many low cost flights

Ryanair has just launched a super promotion for travel at Christmas. Between festively illuminated cities of art and Christmas markets, there are many travel ideas.

Air fares start at € 16.99 each way. By saving on the flight, you can reserve the rest of your budget for Christmas gifts.

Cities like Prague, Budapest and Nuremberg are pure magic during the Christmas season. On the stands of the markets in the historic centers of the cities, already small architectural jewels, you can find local handicrafts, from hand-decorated blown glass balls to decorate the tree to spiced gingerbread sweets to bring to the table of the parties.

The promotion is valid for travel until December 31, 2021, including New Year’s Eve. just book by midnight on Sunday 21 November 2021.

Prague at Christmas

Prague is considered to be one of the most romantic European cities to visit at Christmas. Starting from November 27th, the heart of the city is transformed with what have been defined as the most beautiful markets in the world, which enchant both for the decorations and for the environment in which they are held every year.

Old Town Square becomes the main center of pre-Christmas celebrations. Every year, the square is dominated by a huge Christmas tree brought from some corner of the Czech Republic and visited by thousands of people.

Even more magical are the markets of Prague Castle, in Náměstí u Sv. Jiří square and in the Stájový dvůr courtyard which can be reached from U Prašného mostu street, not far from the famous Golden Lane.

Christmas in Budapest

The Hungarian capital will be filled with glittering stalls (there are around 120) starting November 19, while in the Vörösmarty square it comes to life with Christmas concerts, laser shows, ballets and an ice rink.

Both sides of the Danube and on Buda hills they light up and strolling among the historic buildings of the city is truly enchanting.

In case of cold, i Gellért Baths they are open to warm even the coldest feet. The thermal baths, a true Art Nouveau masterpiece, have ten swimming pools set in a wonderful environment decorated with period mosaics and majolica. Really romantic.

Christmas holidays in Nuremberg

Nuremberg is considered the gingerbread capital of the world, recognized since the 1600s for the masterpieces of artisans and pastry chefs who create incredible artistic forms made with gingerbread every year. Among wooden houses and beautiful decorations, this is where one of the oldest and most famous Christmas markets in the world is held.

Beautiful at any time of the year, some call it a ‘little Venice‘, due to the Pegnitz river and the canals that cross it. Between romantic corners, suggestive bridges, lampposts and wooden benches where you can exchange promises of love, the German town is an ideal destination for both couples and families, rich in art and history. A cosmopolitan city, between tradition and the new that is advancing as well as a peculiar symbol of German culture. To visit on an unforgettable holiday weekend.