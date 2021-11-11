Ryanair, one hundred flights a week from Turin: here is the plan to get Caselle off the ground

Edinburgh, Birmingham and London Luton to start from 4 December. Agadir, Billund in Denmark and Zara in Croatia starting next March. These are some of the 19 routes, for a total of one hundred new flights per week, which will take off from Caselle in the near future to carry around one million new passengers. Ryanair announced today.

The Irish company has also based two of its aircraft at Caselle airport, for an investment of 200 million dollars. In this way, the Piedmontese capital will be better connected with other cities of the Old Continent. All this will lead to new 60 direct jobs. “If a stopover becomes a base – says Andrea Andorni, CEO of Sagat – then continues to add routes. This is a great change and a great operational commitment for us too “.

With the new offers now Ryanair, which has been in Turin since 1999, offers Piedmontese 40 routes to choose from. “Also in 2020 and 2021 we announced 13 routes – says Dara Brady, Ryanair marketing director – and now we continue to strengthen and grow our network to transport 225 million passengers per year as a company by 2026”.

Sagat also promises novelties in favor of passengers. “Soon there will be discounts on parking of over 50% with exceptional rates: for example, 4 days of parking for 9.99 euros and a week for 13.99”. Institutions also participated in the presentation of the new flights. “An air route serves two ways: one to take away, the other to bring here. The first flight to Tel Aviv left half empty but returned full bringing tourists to our Region – says the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio – For this reason we will soon give resources, those of the PNRR, to Sagat. The airport is a fundamental hub for our economy ”. For Turin’s municipal transport councilor, Mimmo Carretta, “the city is beautiful, but we need to create more systems: today’s one is a real air bridge between Turin and the world. We must know how to seize the opportunity. And the Municipality will do its part so that tourists come back and take others with them “.