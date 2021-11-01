Business

Ryanair: says goodbye to the London Stock Exchange, Brexit effect – Economy

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
Ryanair’s management is considering a farewell to the London Stock Exchange as a result of a “significant reduction in trade” during the year and in line with a “general trend in trading on shares of EU companies after Brexit”. This is stated in a note which states that “Euronext Dublin’s primary listing on the regulated market offers shareholders the highest degree of protection, including compliance with the UK corporate governance code”. (HANDLE).

