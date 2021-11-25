Ryanair, the unmissable 2×1 offer to travel this winter

The unmissable Black Friday travel offers continue unabated. And to launch a particularly irresistible one is Ryanair, the Irish low cost airline, which for this event tries to please all its customers with an exceptional promotion: the 2 × 1.

This new initiative is part of Ryanair’s Cyber ​​Week (which we had already told you about) which consists of 9 days of galactic offers: from 22nd to Monday 29th November, with the addition of Friday 3rd December.

And it is precisely on the day of November 25 that the low cost company launches the “2 × 1” promotion, with lots of places available in 1,000 destinations. Basically, by buying a trip for yourself, you can give someone special a wonderful winter vacation between 1 December ’21 and 18 February ’22, flying completely free.

An opportunity to be seized as it will be available on the airline’s website only from 15:00 on Thursday 25 November to midnight on Friday 26 November.

An unmissable opportunity to spend Christmas traveling, but also the following winter months. The right time to take a break with a second passenger ea free of charge.

The promotion is applicable to the rates Value Making with more than one passenger, on selected routes to the main destinations. And if you are looking for advice, here is where to go according to us at SiViaggia.

Malta is the perfect place to take a break from the winter cold. Here, in fact, the climate is normally maintained between a minimum of 4 degrees and a maximum of 16 or even 18. In these parts the sun shines 300 days a year and the crystalline sea takes on a charm that it hardly possesses during the other seasons.

If, on the other hand, you want to leave the European borders, you could head to Tel Aviv in Israel, a city with a thousand faces and to be easily explored on foot, or on an electric bike. Impossible to miss Jaffa (or Yafo), the ancient commercial port which today offers many artisan boutiques, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants where you can enjoy an unforgettable evening in front of the colors of the sea.

Finally, you could take advantage of this offer to treat yourself to a trip to Italy. For example, you could board an airplane to reach Bologna. In fact, winter is one of the best seasons to visit the city, especially around Christmas. The arcades are filled with life, the shops are decorated for the holidays, the scent of roasted chestnuts reaches everywhere and all the heritage of this place becomes more fascinating than ever.