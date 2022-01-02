Ryanair’s irresistible New Year’s Eve offer: tickets at 5 euros

Ryanair New Year’s Day 2022 only offer: tickets starting from 5 euros to fly to Europe immediately after the Christmas holidays

The best thing to do on New Year’s Day to get the new year off to a good start? Book a trip. And even better if the flight costs very little. And with Ryanair’s New Year’s Eve offer this is possible.

For the day of January 1, 2022 alone, the Irish low cost company has put thousands of tickets to travel until next February. The prices are really eye-catching: a starting from 5 euros!

Ryanair New Year’s offer: you fly for 5 euros

Ryanair offers many offers in this last period. The promotion is still active to fly next spring and summer at very low prices and with the ‘zero modification costs’ option – i.e. the possibility to change the flight date at no additional cost. In short, there are really all the conditions to buy a flight immediately.

LRyanair’s New Year’s Offer is the best way to extend the Christmas holidays. The offer that expires at midnight on 1 January 2022 in fact provides for departure between January 10 and February 28, 2022. Destination? All the destinations of the network. The prices are really low starting from 5 euros.

The most advantageous fares are subject to availability so to grab the best flights you have to hurry. It is also good to remember that the rate intended is the basic one, that is, it includes only a small bag on board to be placed under the front seat. If you want to take a trolley with you, you have to buy another fare or the priority, which costs around 10 euros each way. But even adding this extra expense, the price is always very attractive.

Where to go with Ryanair’s New Year 2022 offer

THE ticket prices of Ryanair’s New Year’s Eve offer they are really low. And there are offers to really grab on the fly. For example from Milan you go in the splendid Budapest, to relax in its splendid thermal baths, to visit the Castle and to see its splendid palaces, on your own 10 euros return. It starts on Saturday 23 and returns on Friday 28 January 2020.

And even the usually very expensive one Dublin it’s at rock bottom prices. We always leave from Milan Bergamo Orio al Serio on January 24th or 25th and return on January 29th, 30th or 31st for less than 15 euros round trip!

From Rome cn less than 9 euros you fly to Aqaba in Jordan. How about going to see Petra? We leave on February 12th and come back 7 days after February 19th. Expenses for the return flight? Just 18 euros! Brussels and London for 12 euros, Vienna just 7 euros, and if you want to stay in Italy Bari costs just 5 euros!

TheRyanair’s New Year’s Eve offer is the best way to start the new year: a low cost trip to do this winter!