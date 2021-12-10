Ryanair’s summer operation on Cagliari: 38 routes, 4 of which are new

CAGLIARI. Ryanair has announced its operations for the summer of 2022 on Cagliari with a big news: to the 34 previous routes, 4 new ones are added to interesting European destinations. The introduction of these four new routes for Carcassonne (south of France), Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands), Nuremberg (Germany) e Poznan (Poland) “strengthens Ryanair’s commitment in the region _ underlines the release of the Irish company _ and significantly improves the connectivity of Cagliari for the next summer season”.

Ryanair’s summer 2022 operation on Cagliari will include: 2 based aircraft and an investment of $ 200 million in total, 60 direct jobs, over 160 departing flights per week, 38 routes in total.

“Ryanair _ continues the statement _ is driving the recovery in Italy, as it expects to contribute to accelerated growth in both traffic and employment over the next 5 years. After adding 560 new routes and opening 16 bases this year, Ryanair now looks forward to summer 2022 and the addition of 65 new B737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft to its fleet, offering 4% more seats, consuming 16% less fuel and guaranteeing a 40% reduction of noise emissions, making the operation for next summer the most sustainable and environmentally friendly to date “.

With over 30 routes to choose from in Cagliari, customers can also book a holiday, flying to Madrid, Dublin, Verona, Venice and new destinations Carcassonne, Nuremberg, Palma de Mallorca and Poznan. To celebrate its largest summer operation, Ryanair has launched a special offer with fares available from just € 29.99, which must be booked by Sunday 12 December, only on the Ryanair.com website.