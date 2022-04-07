Ryota Murata targeted Canelo Alvarez within hours of fighting Gennady Golovkin

Next Saturday, Ryota Murata will have the most significant fight of his career when he faces Gennady Golovkin for the WBA and IBF Middleweight World Title in Tokyo, Japan.. On the other hand, a few days after colliding with the Kazakh, the Japanese spoke of the possibility of facing Canelo Álvarez and commented that he would only do it if they do not consume Mexican meat.

Without a doubt, next Saturday the entire boxing world is watching what happens in the Japanese capital because it is beginning to be defined if there will be a trilogy on September 17 in Las Vegas. For this, it is necessary for Golovkin to come out with his hand raised so that the fight that everyone wants to return to can take place.

On the other hand, Ryota Murata is playing for more than just a unification, but also the future of his boxing career. This happens since the Japanese never had a rival like Gennady Golovkin throughout his career, while this fight will not only serve if the local can face world elite fighters but also to know if the Kazakh is in a position to fight with the Mexican.

Besides, Murata He knows very well that if he goes out with his hand raised, he positions himself to be Canelo Álvarez’s future rival, so he was consulted about it and threw a hard dart when commenting on what condition he would set to collide with the man from Guadalajara. “No Mexican meat”the WBA World Champion when referring to the positive doping in clenbuterol, the one born in Guadalajara in 2018.

Eddie Hearn gave details of Canelo Álvarez’s contract

Today, Eddie Hearn spoke about Saúl Álvarez and commented that he did not ask for any type of clause to face Dmitry Bivol. “If this is for the 175-pound world title, so be it, and the rehydration clause doesn’t exist either. They could have put the rehydration clause in this contract very easily and said, ‘Why a rehydration clause?’”commented the British to DAZN BoxingShow.