Ryzen 5 5600G ever so affordable! Price at an all-time low for the CPU with integrated GPU

There are offers from do not let it escape and today’s one on the Ryzen 5 5600G it is really delicious. TO 220 euros AMD’s integrated graphics CPU is available at lowest price ever seen on Amazon Italy until now. It is a processor that, today more than ever, due to the shortage and crazy prices of dedicated GPUs, can be a very good choice for those who want to assemble a new PC.





The CPU part provides 6 cores and 12 threads architecture-based Zen 3the most recent from AMD, capable of going as far as 4.4 GHz. These are features that guarantee very high performance, both in games and in daily productivity.

The added value is the presence of one Integrated GPU with 448 stream processors that allows you to play in Full HDeven if you will have to check game by game how many FPS you can push yourself: in lighter games you will have more than satisfactory performance.

The picture is completed by the TDP of only 65W and the 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes that allow us to adequately support the most powerful video cards in circulation, such as the RTX 3080 or the RX 6800 XT, when one day it will be possible to buy them at human prices.

