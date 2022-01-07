Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the only one with 3D V-Cache. Because? AMD tries to give an explanation

The only official news of AMD in the field of desktop client microprocessors for the first part of the year is called Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the new processor with 3D V-Cache that challenge the Core i9-12900K (and also the announced 12900KS) for the scepter of gaming performance.

One of the most recurring questions among enthusiasts concerns AMD’s choice to present only one processor with 3D V-Cache: a few more models were expected, also considering that the Ryzen 5000 range is probably the one with fewer models for several years now. Perhaps the arrival of the Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs in the second half of the year had an impact, but our hypothesis. A few official words come from Frank Azor, AMD Gaming Chief, interviewed by Hothardware.

According to the manager, the Ryzen 7 5800X the best chip for gaming of the 5000 family and consequently for AMD it was easy to choose it to give it a further performance “boost” by adding a larger amount of cache. “3D V-Cache is an expensive technology, and a really great one. A technology that benefits games and gamers today, so we really wanted to put that into the best processor for gaming, the 5800X,” explained Azor.

“The other thing you may be wondering because we haven’t integrated the technology into every model available. We are at the beginning, we want to see how well she is adopted and whether people love and value her, then we will probably proceed to spread it “.

Finally, a comment on the frequencies, significantly lower than the 5800X (3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost, 400 and 200 MHz less than the standard model). In this regard Azor explained that it was necessary to stay within the 105W of TDP of the processor with adequate temperatures, and anyway the benefits of 3D V-Cache outweigh the drop in frequency. We’ll see. The processor will arrive in the spring at a price not yet announced.