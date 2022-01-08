Ryzen 7000 and 13th generation Core, the remote challenge has already started: samples pinched online

Even if there are many months before the official debut, in these hours the processor samples Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) and 13th Generation Core (Raptor Lake) have begun to leave traces on the web, a sign that development and tests are underway in view of their arrival on the market by the end of the year.

As for AMD, two engineering sample of CPU Raphael have been pinched into the database of MilkyWay @ Home, a project based on the BOINC platform which, through the voluntary contribution of users with their respective computing resources, aims to create a highly accurate three-dimensional model of the Milky Way.

There are two models, one with 8 cores and one with 16 cores, accompanied by the following OPN codes:

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000665-21_N [Family 25 Model 96 Stepping 0] – 16 cores / 32 threads

AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000666-21_N [Family 25 Model 96 Stepping 0] – 8 cores / 16 threads

The database also reveals a detail, namely the alleged size of the L2 cache per core of 1024 KB, twice that of Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 (Vermeer) processors. In recent days, AMD has anticipated some pivotal information on the new desktop CPUs arriving in the second half of the year: from the new one socket AM5 (of which a great longevity is hoped for), to support the memories DDR5 and al PCI Express 5.0. It should also not be forgotten that during the conference at CES 2022 the CEO Lisa Su showed the gameplay of Halo Infinite running on a sample of Zen 4 CPU working with all cores at 5 GHz. The processor will be made with a production process at 5 nanometers by TSMC.

Regarding the CPU Intel Raptor Lake, traces of what could be the flagship Core i9-13900K have been found online. Intel is in fact preparing the bootlog of a new generation processor with 32 threads, what should be the maximum configuration of the project.

The Raptor Lake CPUs, unlike the current Alder Lake, will have in fact up to double the E-cores for a total of 24 cores (8 P-core + 16 E-core compared to Alder Lake’s 8 P-core + 8 E-core). As known, the E-cores do not support Hyper-Threading and consequently the threads increase to 32. The engineering sample used for the preparation of the bootlog was installed on an Intel reference platform and detected with a clock frequency of 1.8 GHz, obviously a far cry from what we will see on the final models.

As for the other features of Raptor Lake, the processor will keep the same socket LGA 1700, as a result, we look forward to compatibility with existing motherboards – as well as future 700 series solutions. In addition, Intel will continue its policy of offering dual memory support. DDR4 and DDR5.

As for the architecture, according to rumors there will be new P-cores called Raptor Cove, an update of the current Golden Cove, while the high efficiency cores will remain the same as Alder Lake (Gracemont). The production process will be once again Intel 7, new name of the 10 nanometer Enhanced SuperFin. Finally, like what happened in the last few hours with Alder Lake, Raptor Lake will not support AVX-512 instructions, as can be seen from the same bootlog.